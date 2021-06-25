Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Eli Lilly, Steelcase rise; KB Home, H.B. Fuller fall

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/25 04:24
Eli Lilly, Steelcase rise; KB Home, H.B. Fuller fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Rite Aid Corp., down $2.96 to $17.46.

The drug store chain said it expects to report a loss for the year due to pressure on its pharmacy benefits services and lower-than-expected sales.

Eli Lilly & Co., up $15.87 to $232.97.

The drugmaker said it’s nearly ready to try again for regulatory approval of a possible Alzheimer’s drug.

Darden Restaurants Inc., up $4.40 to $139.85.

The company known for its Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants reported results that beat analyst expectations and raised its dividend.

KB Home, down $2.92 to $40.45.

Despite beating forecasts for earnings, revenue at the homebuilder lagged behind what Wall Street was expecting.

Steelcase Inc., up 68 cents to $15.22.

The maker of office furniture reported results that beat forecasts, raised its outlook and said it expects to raise prices to offset higher costs.

Penn National Gaming Inc., down 30 cents to $76.50.

The company forecast revenue for the current quarter that was well above what analysts were predicting.

Accenture Plc, up $5.86 to $291.56.

The consulting company reported quarterly results that easily beat analysts' forecasts and raised its outlook for the year.

H.B. Fuller Co., down $1.86 to $63.80.

The maker of adhesives and other specialty chemicals said it's expecting raw materials costs to increase more than 10% this year, and it's planning to raise prices as a result.

Updated : 2021-06-25 06:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Video shows family booted out of business class after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Video shows family booted out of business class after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Taiwan CECC mulling opening up 'vaccine leftovers' to people over 30
Taiwan CECC mulling opening up 'vaccine leftovers' to people over 30
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
A sneak peak at Joe Biden's plan to isolate China
A sneak peak at Joe Biden's plan to isolate China