GM Chris Drury makes moves in NY Rangers hockey operations

By Associated Press
2021/06/25 03:04
NEW YORK (AP) — Long-time coach Benoit Allaire was hired Thursday as the New York Rangers' director of goaltending, one of several movesby new general manager Chris Drury to reshape the hockey operations department.

Drury also promoted Jeff Malcolm to Hartford Wolf Pack goaltending coach, named Jean-Ian Filiatrault as the goaltending consultant in the player development department and hired Matt Hunwick to work in the hockey operations’ player development department.

Allaire will oversee the development of goaltenders throughout the organization. He will continue to be based in New York and will remain the Rangers' head goaltending coach. He has spent the last 17 seasons on the coaching staff after he was named assistant coach and goaltending coach in 2004.

Malcolm joins the Wolf Pack AHL coaching staff after serving as the team's goaltending consultant the past three seasons.

Filiatrault will work with Allaire and assist in the development of goaltending prospects throughout the organization, including in Europe and at the junior level and collegiate level. Before joining the Rangers, he worked with the Colorado Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hunwick will work with Director of Player Development Jed Ortmeyer, focusing on working with defensemen. He joins the organization after serving as a volunteer assistant coach at Michigan the past two seasons.

Updated : 2021-06-25 04:48 GMT+08:00

