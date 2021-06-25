Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/25 03:17
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 22 cents to $73.30 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 37 cents to $75.56 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 1 cent to $2.28 a gallon. July heating oil was unchanged at $2.16 a gallon. July natural gas rose 9 cents to $3.42 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $6.70 to $1,776.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 6 cents to $26.05 an ounce and July copper fell 2 cents to $4.31 a pound.

The dollar fell to 110.86 Japanese yen from 110.97 yen. The euro edged up to $1.1930 from $1.1929.

Updated : 2021-06-25 04:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Video shows family booted out of business class after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Video shows family booted out of business class after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Taiwan CECC mulling opening up 'vaccine leftovers' to people over 30
Taiwan CECC mulling opening up 'vaccine leftovers' to people over 30
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
A sneak peak at Joe Biden's plan to isolate China
A sneak peak at Joe Biden's plan to isolate China