Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Photos: Chauvin sentencing caps tumult since Floyd death

By Associated Press
2021/06/25 02:40
FILE - In this May 25, 2020, file photo, from police body camera video George Floyd responds to police after they approached his car outside Cup Foods...
FILE - In this May 25, 2020, file photo, from police body camera video former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin stands outside Cup Foods in Min...
FILE - In this May 28, 2020, file photo, protestors demonstrate outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct in Minneapolis. Former Minneapoli...
FILE - In this May 28, 2020, file photo, a protester carries a American flag upside down, a sign of distress, next to a burning building in Minneapoli...
FILE - In this May 28, 2020, file photo, protesters and residents watch as police in riot gear walk down a residential street, in St. Paul, Minn. Form...
FILE - In this May 28, 2020, file photo, a St. Paul Police officer walks among smoke after officers set off teargas on protesters in St. Paul, Minn. F...
FILE - In this May 29, 2020, file photo, protesters gather in front of a burning fast food restaurant in Minneapolis. Former Minneapolis police Office...
FILE - In this May 30, 2020, file photo, police in riot gear walk through a cloud of blue smoke as they advance on protesters near the Minneapolis 5th...
FILE - In this May 29, 2020, file photo, a protester reacts after being pepper sprayed by police and receiving a sodium bicarbonate mixture from fello...
FILE - In this May 30, 2020, file photo, police stand watch as a firefighters put out a blaze in Minneapolis. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek ...
FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo, people rally outside the courthouse in Minneapolis, after the guilty verdicts were announced in the trial o...
FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Philonise Floyd, Attorney Ben Crump and the Rev, Al Sharpton, from left, react after a guilty verdict was a...
FILE - In this April 12, 2021, file photo, from video, Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, becomes emotional as he testifies as Hennepin County ...
FILE - In this April 13, 2021, file photo, from video, Shawanda Hill testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides in the trial of former M...
FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo, from video, defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, listens to verdicts at his trial fo...
FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo, from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is taken into custody as his attorney Eric Nels...

FILE - In this May 25, 2020, file photo, from police body camera video George Floyd responds to police after they approached his car outside Cup Foods...

FILE - In this May 25, 2020, file photo, from police body camera video former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin stands outside Cup Foods in Min...

FILE - In this May 28, 2020, file photo, protestors demonstrate outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct in Minneapolis. Former Minneapoli...

FILE - In this May 28, 2020, file photo, a protester carries a American flag upside down, a sign of distress, next to a burning building in Minneapoli...

FILE - In this May 28, 2020, file photo, protesters and residents watch as police in riot gear walk down a residential street, in St. Paul, Minn. Form...

FILE - In this May 28, 2020, file photo, a St. Paul Police officer walks among smoke after officers set off teargas on protesters in St. Paul, Minn. F...

FILE - In this May 29, 2020, file photo, protesters gather in front of a burning fast food restaurant in Minneapolis. Former Minneapolis police Office...

FILE - In this May 30, 2020, file photo, police in riot gear walk through a cloud of blue smoke as they advance on protesters near the Minneapolis 5th...

FILE - In this May 29, 2020, file photo, a protester reacts after being pepper sprayed by police and receiving a sodium bicarbonate mixture from fello...

FILE - In this May 30, 2020, file photo, police stand watch as a firefighters put out a blaze in Minneapolis. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek ...

FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo, people rally outside the courthouse in Minneapolis, after the guilty verdicts were announced in the trial o...

FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Philonise Floyd, Attorney Ben Crump and the Rev, Al Sharpton, from left, react after a guilty verdict was a...

FILE - In this April 12, 2021, file photo, from video, Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, becomes emotional as he testifies as Hennepin County ...

FILE - In this April 13, 2021, file photo, from video, Shawanda Hill testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides in the trial of former M...

FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo, from video, defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, listens to verdicts at his trial fo...

FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo, from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is taken into custody as his attorney Eric Nels...

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — More than a year of tumult that followed George Floyd 's death under Derek Chauvin's knee culminates Friday when the former Minneapolis police officer hears his sentence for murder.

Floyd died after Chauvin pinned him for about 9 1/2 minutes after police were summoned to a report of a man passing a counterfeit bill at a grocery store.

A teenage bystander's cellphone video carried the agony of Floyd's death around the world, and the outrage was immediate, with thousands of protesters taking to the streets for demonstrations. Many were peaceful, but violence and arson marred several desperate nights in the first week after Floyd's death, including the burning of the 3rd Precinct station that was home to the four officers charged in Floyd's death.

Friday's sentencing won't be the last word on the upheaval that followed Floyd's death. Chauvin is likely to appeal his state sentence. The other three fired officers still face state charges, and all four are charged with federal civil rights violations. And the city of Minneapolis continues to wrestle with whether and how to remake its police department.

Updated : 2021-06-25 04:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Video shows family booted out of business class after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Video shows family booted out of business class after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Taiwan CECC mulling opening up 'vaccine leftovers' to people over 30
Taiwan CECC mulling opening up 'vaccine leftovers' to people over 30
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
A sneak peak at Joe Biden's plan to isolate China
A sneak peak at Joe Biden's plan to isolate China