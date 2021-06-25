AP Photos: Chauvin sentencing caps tumult since Floyd death

FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo, from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is taken into custody as his attorney Eric Nels... FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo, from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is taken into custody as his attorney Eric Nelson, left, watches, after his bail was revoked after he was found guilty on all three counts in his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday,, in Minneapolis. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin faces decades in prison when he is sentenced Friday, June 25, 2021, following his murder and manslaughter convictions in the death of George Floyd. Floyd's death, filmed by a teenage bystander as Chauvin pinned Floyd to the pavement for about 9 and a half minutes and ignored Floyd's "I can't breathe" cries until he eventually grew still, reignited a movement against racial injustice that swiftly spread around the world and continues to reverberate. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)