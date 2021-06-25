Alexa
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

By Associated Press
2021/06/25 01:10
BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — The quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open were washed out by bad weather on Thursday as Victoria Azarenka withdrew from the event ahead of Wimbledon.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played on Friday.

No play was possible on the grass courts in central Germany but the identity of one semifinalist still became clear.

The second-seeded Azarenka withdrew for reasons which weren't immediately reported by the WTA. That gave seventh-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo a place in the semifinals by walkover. She will play Laura Siegemund or Katerina Siniakova.

Azarenka came off a tough second-round win over Alize Cornet which lasted nearly three hours on Wednesday.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-25 03:13 GMT+08:00

