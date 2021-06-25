Alexa
BMW International Open round 1 suspended

By Associated Press
2021/06/25 01:01
MUNICH (AP) — The threat of lightning caused the first round of the BMW International Open to be suspended on Thursday with Wade Ormsby the clubhouse leader.

Ormsby, Sam Horsfield, Masahiro Kawamura and Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez were all on 7 under par when the round was suspended. Of those four, only Ormsby had completed his round.

The round will be restarted early Friday morning.

“I've been swinging pretty good the last week and a half,” Ormsby said. “The putter hasn't been cooperating, but it did today, so that's how you shoot those numbers.”

U.S. Open runner-up Louis Oosthuizen completed his round on 2 under after six birdies and four bogeys.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-25 03:13 GMT+08:00

