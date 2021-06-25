Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Japan come to play in first match with British & Irish Lions

By Associated Press
2021/06/25 00:47
Japan come to play in first match with British & Irish Lions

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Japan has been spouting fighting words before facing the British and Irish Lions for the first time on Saturday at Murrayfield.

Japan was lined up to give the Lions a warmup for their eight-match, three-test tour of South Africa, for which they depart on Sunday.

But Japan isn’t interested in making the Lions look good.

"We've been doing our best to prepare, so we can go there and win,” captain Michael Leitch said.

Japan has had only a warmup game, two weeks ago, in its only action since the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarterfinals. The team has been training in Edinburgh for a week, and coach Jamie Joseph has preferred experience to try and make sure the team hits the ground running on Saturday.

The starting XV has 14 players from the Rugby World Cup squad, plus new wing Siosaia Fifita. There's three more uncapped players in the reserves; New Zealand-born prop Craig Millar and Australia-born flanker Jack Cornelsen from the Top League champion Panasonic Wild Knights, and scrumhalf Naoto Saito from the league runner-up Suntory Sungoliath.

Clermont wing Kotaro Matsushima, who joined the squad in Edinburgh with loose forward Kazuki Himeno, was starting while the Highlander was in the reserves.

Joseph said on Thursday it was “a strong, competitive team” picked to battle the Lions in the set-pieces so its “capable of putting pressure back onto the opposition and taking our opportunities to score points when they come.”

___

Japan: Ryohei Yamanaka, Kotaro Matsushima, Timothy Lafaele, Ryoto Nakamura, Siosaia Fifita, Yu Tamura, Kaito Shigeno; Amanaki Lelei Mafi, Pieter Labuschagne, Michael Leitch (captain), James Moore, Wimpie van der Walt, Jiwon Koo, Atsushi Sakate, Keita Inagaki. Reserves: Kosuke Horikoshi, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Jack Cornelsen, Kazuki Himeno, Tevita Tatafu, Naoto Saito, Rikiya Matsuda.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-25 01:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Video shows family booted out of business class after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Video shows family booted out of business class after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Taiwan CECC mulling opening up 'vaccine leftovers' to people over 30
Taiwan CECC mulling opening up 'vaccine leftovers' to people over 30
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
A sneak peak at Joe Biden's plan to isolate China
A sneak peak at Joe Biden's plan to isolate China
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan