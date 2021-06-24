Alexa
Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/24 22:02
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 44 30 .595 _
Tampa Bay 44 31 .587 ½
New York 39 34 .534
Toronto 37 35 .514 6
Baltimore 23 51 .311 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 44 30 .595 _
Cleveland 40 31 .563
Kansas City 33 39 .458 10
Detroit 32 42 .432 12
Minnesota 31 42 .425 12½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 46 28 .622 _
Oakland 45 31 .592 2
Seattle 39 37 .513 8
Los Angeles 36 38 .486 10
Texas 27 47 .365 19

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 38 31 .551 _
Washington 35 36 .493 4
Atlanta 35 38 .479 5
Philadelphia 34 37 .479 5
Miami 31 42 .425 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 42 33 .560 _
Chicago 41 33 .554 ½
Cincinnati 36 36 .500
St. Louis 36 38 .486
Pittsburgh 26 46 .361 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 48 26 .649 _
Los Angeles 44 30 .595 4
San Diego 45 32 .584
Colorado 31 44 .413 17½
Arizona 21 55 .276 28

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 3

Detroit 6, St. Louis 2

Colorado 5, Seattle 2

San Francisco 9, L.A. Angels 3, 13 innings

Houston 13, Baltimore 0

Toronto 3, Miami 1

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 5

Texas 5, Oakland 3

Thursday's Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Harvey 3-9) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-0) at Detroit (Peralta 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-4) at Boston (Pérez 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Morel 0-0) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2) at Minnesota (Dobnak 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-2), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 6-3) at San Francisco (Cueto 5-3), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 3

Detroit 6, St. Louis 2

Washington 13, Philadelphia 12

Milwaukee 3, Arizona 2

Colorado 5, Seattle 2

San Francisco 9, L.A. Angels 3, 13 innings

Toronto 3, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Colorado (Gray 4-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Smyly 4-3) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Howard 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-5), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Washington (Lester 1-2) at Miami (López 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 6-3) at San Francisco (Cueto 5-3), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Peacock 2-5) at San Diego (Paddack 4-5), 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-25 00:12 GMT+08:00

