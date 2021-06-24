All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|44
|30
|.595
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|20-17
|24-13
|Tampa Bay
|44
|31
|.587
|½
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|20-15
|24-16
|New York
|39
|34
|.534
|4½
|4
|6-4
|W-1
|20-18
|19-16
|Toronto
|37
|35
|.514
|6
|5½
|5-5
|W-4
|13-16
|24-19
|Baltimore
|23
|51
|.311
|21
|20½
|1-9
|L-5
|12-26
|11-25
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|44
|30
|.595
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|27-12
|17-18
|Cleveland
|40
|31
|.563
|2½
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|20-13
|20-18
|Kansas City
|33
|39
|.458
|10
|9½
|3-7
|L-1
|18-19
|15-20
|Detroit
|32
|42
|.432
|12
|11½
|6-4
|W-3
|17-19
|15-23
|Minnesota
|31
|42
|.425
|12½
|12
|6-4
|L-1
|15-22
|16-20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|46
|28
|.622
|_
|_
|10-0
|W-10
|26-13
|20-15
|Oakland
|45
|31
|.592
|2
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|25-18
|20-13
|Seattle
|39
|37
|.513
|8
|5½
|8-2
|L-1
|24-16
|15-21
|Los Angeles
|36
|38
|.486
|10
|7½
|4-6
|L-3
|21-19
|15-19
|Texas
|27
|47
|.365
|19
|16½
|3-7
|W-1
|17-20
|10-27
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|38
|31
|.551
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|22-9
|16-22
|Washington
|35
|36
|.493
|4
|7
|9-1
|W-4
|21-18
|14-18
|Atlanta
|35
|38
|.479
|5
|8
|5-5
|L-1
|20-20
|15-18
|Philadelphia
|34
|37
|.479
|5
|8
|4-6
|L-3
|21-14
|13-23
|Miami
|31
|42
|.425
|9
|12
|3-7
|L-3
|16-16
|15-26
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|42
|33
|.560
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|20-18
|22-15
|Chicago
|41
|33
|.554
|½
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|26-13
|15-20
|Cincinnati
|36
|36
|.500
|4½
|6½
|5-5
|W-1
|16-16
|20-20
|St. Louis
|36
|38
|.486
|5½
|7½
|4-6
|L-3
|19-15
|17-23
|Pittsburgh
|26
|46
|.361
|14½
|16½
|3-7
|L-1
|16-21
|10-25
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|48
|26
|.649
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|24-10
|24-16
|Los Angeles
|44
|30
|.595
|4
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|23-12
|21-18
|San Diego
|45
|32
|.584
|4½
|_
|7-3
|W-7
|28-14
|17-18
|Colorado
|31
|44
|.413
|17½
|13
|6-4
|W-1
|25-16
|6-28
|Arizona
|21
|55
|.276
|28
|23½
|1-9
|L-2
|12-24
|9-31
___
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 3
Detroit 6, St. Louis 2
Colorado 5, Seattle 2
San Francisco 9, L.A. Angels 3, 13 innings
Houston 13, Baltimore 0
Toronto 3, Miami 1
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 5
Texas 5, Oakland 3
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 3-9) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 4-0) at Detroit (Peralta 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-4) at Boston (Pérez 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Morel 0-0) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2) at Minnesota (Dobnak 1-6), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-2), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 6-3) at San Francisco (Cueto 5-3), 9:45 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
___
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 3
Detroit 6, St. Louis 2
Washington 13, Philadelphia 12
Milwaukee 3, Arizona 2
Colorado 5, Seattle 2
San Francisco 9, L.A. Angels 3, 13 innings
Toronto 3, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 4-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Smyly 4-3) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-5), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Washington (Lester 1-2) at Miami (López 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 6-3) at San Francisco (Cueto 5-3), 9:45 p.m.
Arizona (Peacock 2-5) at San Diego (Paddack 4-5), 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.