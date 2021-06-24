Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Soccer game kept woman away from condo wing that collapsed

By WILFREDO LEE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/24 22:15
A section of a partially collapsed building is seen early Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Fla. A partial building collapse in ...

A section of a partially collapsed building is seen early Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Fla. A partial building collapse in ...

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — A soccer game may have saved Patricia Avilez's life.

Avilez's brother-in-law lives in a condo located in the wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building that collapsed in a town outside Miami early Thursday, killing at least one person.

When the brother-in-law isn't there, Avilez routinely stops by to pick up the mail and make sure everything in the condo is in order.

“Last night I was thinking, “Let me go over there to sleep over night,” she said. “I was looking at the soccer game and I changed my mind and I stayed home.”

She said she woke up at 5:30 a.m. Thursday and headed over to the apartment. On the way, she heard on the radio about the collapse.

“And then I came here and it’s gone,” she said. “Everything is disaster.”

Updated : 2021-06-25 00:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Video shows family booted out of business class after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Video shows family booted out of business class after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Taiwan CECC mulling opening up 'vaccine leftovers' to people over 30
Taiwan CECC mulling opening up 'vaccine leftovers' to people over 30
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
A sneak peak at Joe Biden's plan to isolate China
A sneak peak at Joe Biden's plan to isolate China
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan