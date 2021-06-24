WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Washington
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Chicago
|8
|7
|.533
|1½
|New York
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Atlanta
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|Indiana
|1
|14
|.067
|8½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Las Vegas
|10
|3
|.769
|1
|Phoenix
|6
|7
|.462
|5
|Minnesota
|6
|7
|.462
|5
|Dallas
|6
|8
|.429
|5½
|Los Angeles
|5
|7
|.417
|5½
___
Minnesota 87, Atlanta 85
Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Connecticut, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.