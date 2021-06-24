Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/24 22:10
WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 9 5 .643
Washington 7 6 .538
Chicago 8 7 .533
New York 7 7 .500 2
Atlanta 5 8 .385
Indiana 1 14 .067
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 12 3 .800
Las Vegas 10 3 .769 1
Phoenix 6 7 .462 5
Minnesota 6 7 .462 5
Dallas 6 8 .429
Los Angeles 5 7 .417

___

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 87, Atlanta 85

Thursday's Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-25 00:11 GMT+08:00

