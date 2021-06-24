Alexa
MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/24 22:05
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 7 1 2 23 17 11
Orlando City 5 1 3 18 16 6
Philadelphia 5 2 3 18 12 7
New York City FC 4 3 2 14 16 10
Columbus 4 3 2 14 9 7
Nashville 3 1 5 14 12 10
D.C. United 4 5 1 13 9 11
New York 4 5 0 12 14 13
CF Montréal 3 3 3 12 10 9
Atlanta 2 2 5 11 11 10
Inter Miami CF 2 5 2 8 8 14
Cincinnati 2 5 1 7 7 17
Toronto FC 1 6 2 5 12 18
Chicago 1 7 1 4 4 14
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 7 0 3 24 18 5
Sporting Kansas City 6 3 2 20 20 14
LA Galaxy 6 3 0 18 14 14
Colorado 5 3 1 16 15 11
Portland 4 4 1 13 13 14
Houston 3 3 4 13 14 15
Real Salt Lake 3 2 3 12 13 10
Los Angeles FC 3 3 3 12 11 10
Minnesota United 3 4 2 11 9 12
San Jose 3 6 1 10 11 17
Austin FC 2 5 3 9 6 11
Vancouver 2 6 1 7 8 14
FC Dallas 1 4 4 7 9 14

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, June 18

New York 2, Nashville 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Vancouver 1

Saturday, June 19

Columbus 2, Chicago 0

Colorado 2, Cincinnati 0

Orlando City 3, Toronto FC 2

New England 3, New York City FC 2

D.C. United 1, Miami 0

Minnesota 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

San Jose 0, Austin FC 0, tie

Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 1

Portland 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Houston 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Sunday, June 20

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 2, tie

Tuesday, June 22

Orlando City 5, San Jose 0

Wednesday, June 23

New England 3, New York 2

Philadelphia 1, Columbus 0

New York City FC 1, Atlanta 0

Minnesota 2, Austin FC 0

Cincinnati 1, Chicago 0

D.C. United 0, CF Montréal 0, tie

Sporting Kansas City 3, Colorado 1

Portland 2, Houston 2, tie

Nashville 3, Toronto FC 2

Seattle 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Los Angeles FC 2, FC Dallas 0

LA Galaxy 2, Vancouver 1

Friday, June 25

Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 26

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 5:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

CF Montréal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 27

New York at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

New England at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 1

Portland at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

New England at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 5:30 p.m.

Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 4

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-25 00:11 GMT+08:00

