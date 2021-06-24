Alexa
NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/24 22:05
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Orlando 4 0 3 15 11 6
Portland 4 2 0 12 12 4
North Carolina 3 2 1 10 10 4
Washington 2 1 3 9 6 6
Gotham FC 2 1 2 8 3 2
Chicago 2 3 2 8 5 10
Reign FC 2 3 1 7 5 5
Houston 2 3 1 7 6 7
Louisville 2 3 1 7 3 10
Kansas City 0 5 2 2 3 10

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 19

North Carolina 2, Reign FC 1

Washington 1, Chicago 1, tie

Sunday, June 20

Louisville 1, Houston 0

Portland 1, Kansas City 0

Gotham FC 1, Orlando 1, tie

Tuesday, June 22

Reign FC 2, Chicago 0

Wednesday, June 23

Orlando 3, Kansas City 1

North Carolina 2, Louisville 0

Saturday, June 26

Louisville at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Gotham FC at Reign FC, 2 p.m.

Portland at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 2

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

Reign FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

Portland at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 4

North Carolina at Orlando, 6 p.m.

