AP PHOTOS: Euro 2020 completes 1st round, Ronaldo shines

By Associated Press
2021/06/24 21:48
Scotland's goalkeeper David Marshall fails to save a long range shot by Czech Republic's Patrik Schick during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group ...
A Euro 2020 themed video mapping is projected on the facade of the communist era built Palace of Parliament, formerly known as the House of the People...
Denmark players run to Denmark's Christian Eriksen fallen on the ground during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Fin...
Denmark's Christian Eriksen receives medical treatment after collapsing during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Fin...
People leave well wishes at a graffiti for Danish player Christian Eriksen on a wall at the fanzone in Copenhagen, Denmark, Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP...
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates beside Germany's Joshua Kimmich, left, after scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship...
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring on a penalty kick during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and Fr...
Czech Republic's Patrik Schick celebrates after scoring his second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between Scotland and Cz...
General view ahead of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Hungary and France at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Hungary, Sa...
Scotland fans climbed on English playwright William Shakespeare's statue in Leicester Square prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match ...
An England supporter poses for the camera during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between England and Scotland at Wembley stadium in Lo...
England's Jack Grealish controls the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between England and Scotland, at Wembley stadium, in ...
Wales' Gareth Bale celebrates after his teammate Wales' Connor Roberts scored his sides second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A m...
Italian players celebrate their second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Switzerland at the Olympic stadiu...
Georginio Wijnaldum of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between...
Italy's Andrea Belotti reaches for the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Wales, at the Rome Olympic stadiu...
Sweden's goalkeeper Robin Olsen saves on an attempt to score by Spain's Marcos Llorente during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group E match between...
Russia's Dmitri Barinov, left, fouls Finland's Teemu Pukki during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Russia and Finland at the Sa...
France's Adrien Rabiot, left, battles for the ball with Germany's Kai Havertz, right, during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between F...
North Macedonia's Goran Pandev, center, leaves the pitch while applauded and embraced by teammates during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C ma...
Poland's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny fails to make a save during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Sweden and Poland at Saint P...
A fan with a LGBT pride flag runs on the pitch during the national anthems before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Germany and ...
Heavy rain falls during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Germany and Hungary at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Wednesday...

LONDON (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is racking up the records at the European Championship, and Associated Press photographers are capturing every special moment.

The Portugal captain scored a tournament-leading five goals in the first round at Euro 2020, and he celebrated one by jumping with his fist raised high after converting from the penalty spot against World Cup champion France.

Ronaldo scored that goal, and a couple others, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest — the only of the 11 host stadiums to allow a full crowd amid the coronavirus pandemic. He has now scored more than any other player in tournament history, and he also became first to score in five different European Championships.

There were many other memorable moments in the group stage of Euro 2020, and one very scary collapse.

Christian Eriksen suddenly fell face-forward during Denmark’s opening match against Finland in Copenhagen. Medical workers had to resuscitate him with a defibrillator as his teammates stood in a circle around the scene to form a protective shield.

Through the goals, the joy on the faces of the winners, and the not-so-joyous players on the losing side, the photos tell their own stories.

There is Wales forward Gareth Bale screaming in delight after a teammate’s goal in the win over Turkey in Baku.

Or Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick running with outstretched hands after scoring the longest goal in tournament history with a lob from near the halfway line against Scotland in Glasgow.

Not every picture has to do with players. There were also birds feeding on the field in Bucharest while Ukraine was playing North Macedonia, and fans cheering on their teams all over Europe.

More memorable moments, and memorable pictures, are sure to come when play resumes in the knockout stages.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-24 22:43 GMT+08:00

