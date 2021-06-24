Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

3 interested in Charlottesville Confederate statues, so far

By Associated Press
2021/06/24 21:11
3 interested in Charlottesville Confederate statues, so far

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Three entities have already expressed interest in acquiring two statues of Confederate generals from downtown Charlottesville parks, including one that was the focus of a violent white nationalist rally in 2017, according to city officials.

Earlier this month, the city council voted unanimously to remove the statues the statues of Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. Virginia requires a 30-day window for the city to offer the statues to any museum, historical society, government or military battlefield.

Officials say three entities have submitted statements of interest so far, according to The Daily Progress. City Manager Chip Boyles said at Monday's council meeting that two of the interested entities are in-state and one is out-of-state. The offer expires July 7.

Cali Gaston, downtown business owner, urged the council to remove the statues as quickly as possible and place them in storage until arrangements can be made.

“Please don’t give them to just any organization offering to pay. They need to be in the hands of an organization that is trusted to speak for the whole community,” Gaston said. “One that will help shift the narrative to one that is inclusive and anti-racist.”

White supremacist and neo-Nazi organizers of the August 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville said they went to the city to defend the statue of Lee. They clashed with counterprotesters before a white supremacist plowed his car into a crowd of people, killing a woman.

In 1918, the city accepted a resident’s offer to donate land for parks for both statues. The Jackson statue was erected in 1921 and the Lee statue was erected in 1924.

Updated : 2021-06-24 22:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake