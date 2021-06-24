Alexa
Diamond League cancels 2 Chinese events because of virus

By Associated Press
2021/06/24 21:21
MONACO (AP) — The Diamond League track meet scheduled in Shanghai and a second in China were canceled Thursday because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions and scheduling conflicts.

The planned Shanghai meet on Aug. 14 was to be followed by a second Chinese meet eight days later.

“Due to the combination of travel restrictions and strict quarantine requirements currently in place for entry into China, as well as the Olympic Games and other Wanda Diamond League meetings, these events are not able to be rescheduled into a busy summer program,” organizers said in a statement.

Organizers are looking into the possibility of staging exhibition events after the series concludes at the Diamond League final in Zurich on Sept. 8-9.

“In order to ensure a structured and fair qualification for the final, some disciplines which were scheduled to be held at the Chinese events will now be reallocated to other meetings,” the league said.

Updated : 2021-06-24 22:42 GMT+08:00

