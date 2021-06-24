Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Greece: Priest held for psychiatric exam after acid attack

By DEREK GATOPOULOS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/24 20:37
Journalists and cameramen stand outside Petraki Monastery in Athens, following an attack with a caustic liquid on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Greek auth...
A police officer on a motorcycle exits the Petraki Monastery in Athens, following an attack with a caustic liquid on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Greek a...

Journalists and cameramen stand outside Petraki Monastery in Athens, following an attack with a caustic liquid on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Greek auth...

A police officer on a motorcycle exits the Petraki Monastery in Athens, following an attack with a caustic liquid on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Greek a...

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A defrocked Greek Orthodox priest arrested following an acid attack that injured seven senior bishops and three other people was undergoing psychiatric evaluation Thursday before charges were to be considered.

The 37-year-old Greek suspect was arrested by a police guard late Wednesday after he allegedly threw acid at the bishops following their announcement, at a disciplinary hearing, that he had been formally removed from the clergy for alleged misconduct.

The victims of the attack were hospitalized with burns, two in more serious condition. The arresting police officer was also hospitalized with burns.

Photographs of the scene of the attack in central Athens, shown on state ERT TV, showed bloodstains and acid burns on the walls of the room where the hearing was held and on small desks where the bishops had been seated.

Discarded black robes thrown off by the bishops and attending clergy also had bloodstains and burn holes.

The governing Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church described the attack as “abhorrent and unprecedented,” confirming that the suspect had been removed from the priesthood after holding the lower rank of deacon.

The attack was also condemned by Greece's government, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, and the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I who is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

Police have not said what caustic substance was used in the attack but the suspect's lawyer described it as acid when talking to reporters outside a courthouse where the charges were being prepared.

“The suspect ... is a psychiatric patient who is taking strong medication,” his lawyer Andreas Theodoropoulos said. “He did not fully comprehend the consequences of his action ... but was responding to a perceived injustice.”

Three of the seven injured bishops were being treated at a plastic surgery department of a state-run hospital, while the other four were also being examined for eye damage.

___

Follow Gatopoulos at https://twitter.com/dgatopoulos

Updated : 2021-06-24 22:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake