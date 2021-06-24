Alexa
DNA match for Vietnamese woman missing on Taiwan’s Green Tea Mountain

Remains of woman found in river upstream of Feitsui Reservoir and DNA matched son

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/24 21:15
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police have identified the body of a Vietnamese woman who went missing while mountain climbing in Yilan County by matching her DNA with her son, CNA reported.

New Taipei’s Xindian Precinct received reports on June 8 that a body part had been spotted upstream of Feitsui Reservoir. The thigh was decomposed and there were no clothes or other objects.

A police search for missing people showed that a Vietnamese cook surnamed Nguyen (阮) went missing on March 20 while climbing Green Tea Mountain in Jiaoxi Township by herself. The missing woman's son had reported his mother missing.

Yilan County Fire Bureau and other groups looked for Nguyen but the searches were unsuccessful.

Police said a DNA sample from the body matched the DNA of the son. As a result the family of the woman reportedly had a feeling of closure after months of not knowing what happened to their loved one, according to CNA.
Updated : 2021-06-24 22:40 GMT+08:00

