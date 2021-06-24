Promisedland gift certificates can be redeemed for five-star gourmet

Many people are cooking at home during the epidemic. Promisedland presents limited-time Star-Rated Cooking Packages, with gourmet dishes from NT$400 - NT$880, making home cooking simpler, faster and healthier. Plus, you can experience local ingredients from Hualien.

Also, if you hold a Promisedland Gift Certificate (and don’t yet have a vacation planned), you can redeem your Gift Certificate for hotel food items. We provide a variety of dishes for you to enjoy in the safety and comfort of your home.

Our Hong Kong Chef Lee has more than 40 years of Cantonese cuisine experience. His Five-star recipe "Promisedland Pig Feet" begins with healthy pig feet from Yuli, Hualien, then braised with “Taifalong” red fermented rice vinegar. The famous banquet dish includes sweet and sour flavors, with tender meat. Our Chef has a combination of Cantonese and Western cooking styles. The original price of NT$920 is discounted at NT$644.

BBQ Ribs are made from carefully selected, top-quality pork ribs, marinated for three days with the Chef’s secret recipe. You’ll enjoy the exquisite sauce, with its unique flavor and aroma. The original price of NT$880 is discounted at NT$616. "Osmanthus Stewed Duck" begins with chef-selected Yuli Hualien duck, fried in a hot pan with ginger, star anise, cinnamon, rock sugar, oyster sauce, sweet-scented osmanthus and other seasonings. Slowly simmered, it becomes a tender and fragrant delicacy. Whole duck NT$880, and half duck NT$480.

These classic dishes are convenient for families to prepare and eat, in three easy steps. Remove the frozen dish, heat and serve. Your family can enjoy a delicious meal at home, savoring the delicious flavors of Hualien.

Promisedland Gift Sets are also available, suitable for sharing among 4 - 6 people. Each set includes five dishes featuring local ingredients for NT$2500. Enjoy the following: Boiled Shrimp with Marigold Leaves, Scallop Potage Soup, Braised Pork Knuckle with Dried Bamboo Shoots, Peeled Chili- Braised Chicken, Chinese Braised Beef Brisket with Radish, Drunken Shrimp, Seafood Potage soup, Curry Chicken with Lemongrass, Roselle Stew Spare Ribs, Stir-fried Squid and Cuttlefish, BBQ Ribs, Fried Chili Ranch Chicken, Sweet and Sour Pork, and more. Promisedland makes it convenient for families to dine at home.