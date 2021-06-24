Alexa
Ideas sought to distribute puff cookies from Taiwan in Lithuania

Custom-made, Taiwanese snacks are being sent to Lithuania as a mark of enduring friendship

By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/24 19:08
I-Mei CEO Luis Ko (center) welcomes Mantas Adomenas (right) and his wife Viktorija Adomeniene during their visit to Taiwan in 2018.

I-Mei CEO Luis Ko (center) welcomes Mantas Adomenas (right) and his wife Viktorija Adomeniene during their visit to Taiwan in 2018. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the announcement that Taiwan food giant I-Mei Foods is sending more than 21,000 snack packs to Lithuania as a gesture of gratitude for its vaccine donation, the wife of Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Mantas Adomenas, is calling for ideas to distribute the puff cookies.

Lithuania's Economy and Innovation Minister Ausrine Armonaite said on Tuesday (June 22) the country will donate 20,000 AstraZeneca doses to Taiwan, which is struggling with an acute shortage of vaccines following a surge in domestic COVID-19 cases from mid-May.

In response, I-Mei stepped up and announced it would ship a container of its signature puff cookies to Lithuania to thank the Baltic state for its generous offer. The shipment of the popular treat will include a variety of flavors, including cream, chocolate, and strawberry.

Viktorija Adomeniene, wife of the Lithuanian vice-minister of foreign affairs, posted on Facebook Wednesday (June 23) that she made an official visit to Taiwan years ago, when the delegates were invited to tour the food giant's factory in northern Taiwan and meet Luis Ko (高志明), the company CEO.

Adomeniene added the team was impressed by the company's in-house food safety laboratory and Ko's patriotism. She said she will relay the message of goodwill from Taiwan and is calling for good ideas to distribute the personalized snack packs, which have, "Thank you Lithuania," printed on them.

* I-Mei Foods is the parent company of Taiwan News
