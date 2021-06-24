Wuling Farm launches Taiwan’s first ‘peach ID’ for traceability

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Honey peaches at Wuling Farm in Taichung City are in season and the farm is launching Taiwan’s first “peach ID” scheme by adding a tag with a number and QR code on each peach so consumers can trace where they come from, Liberty Times reported.

Due to COVID-19, Wuling Farm is closed to tourists and the honey peaches that were available only to visitors in previous years were this year made available for advance purchase from June 11-20 to the general public. All 1,500 boxes of the honey peaches were snapped up.

Wuling Farm Deputy Head Hu Fa-tao (胡發韜) said the brisk sales showed that people in lockdown had a need for good agricultural produce. The sales also showed the importance of online shopping and home delivery.

Wuling Farm produces about 24,000 kilograms of honey peaches on average every year but this year a harvest of 30,000 kg is expected, Hu said. He added that “peach IDs” are a substitute for “traceable agricultural products” (TAP), since the Council of Agriculture has not approved TAP for peaches yet.