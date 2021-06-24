Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Wuling Farm launches Taiwan’s first ‘peach ID’ for traceability

Honey peaches bought by general public for first time this year because of COVID

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/24 18:23
(Wuling Farm photo)

(Wuling Farm photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Honey peaches at Wuling Farm in Taichung City are in season and the farm is launching Taiwan’s first “peach ID” scheme by adding a tag with a number and QR code on each peach so consumers can trace where they come from, Liberty Times reported.

Due to COVID-19, Wuling Farm is closed to tourists and the honey peaches that were available only to visitors in previous years were this year made available for advance purchase from June 11-20 to the general public. All 1,500 boxes of the honey peaches were snapped up.

Wuling Farm Deputy Head Hu Fa-tao (胡發韜) said the brisk sales showed that people in lockdown had a need for good agricultural produce. The sales also showed the importance of online shopping and home delivery.

Wuling Farm produces about 24,000 kilograms of honey peaches on average every year but this year a harvest of 30,000 kg is expected, Hu said. He added that “peach IDs” are a substitute for “traceable agricultural products” (TAP), since the Council of Agriculture has not approved TAP for peaches yet.
Wuling Farm
honey peaches
QRcode
traceability
TAP
Council of Agriculture
traceable agricultural products

RELATED ARTICLES

Animals have Taiwan’s Shei-Pa National Park all to themselves during pandemic
Animals have Taiwan’s Shei-Pa National Park all to themselves during pandemic
2021/06/15 21:15
Taiwan to assist leisure farms hit by COVID tourism slump
Taiwan to assist leisure farms hit by COVID tourism slump
2021/06/09 17:42
Taiwan's Jade Mountain fire extinguished after 12-day battle
Taiwan's Jade Mountain fire extinguished after 12-day battle
2021/05/27 16:42
Government soothes fears, says Taiwan has 6 months of food supplies
Government soothes fears, says Taiwan has 6 months of food supplies
2021/05/14 15:28
Taiwan to contain lumpy skin disease within 2 weeks
Taiwan to contain lumpy skin disease within 2 weeks
2021/04/23 15:02

Updated : 2021-06-24 19:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake