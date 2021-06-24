Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need

Foreigners with APRC will be eligible for same pandemic relief benefits as Taiwanese

  123
By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/24 19:05
Czech mountain trail runner Petr Novotny receiving his permanent residence in March of 2021.

Czech mountain trail runner Petr Novotny receiving his permanent residence in March of 2021. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Cabinet on Thursday (June 24) announced that it will be extending its relief benefits to permanent foreign residents who have been directly impacted by the pandemic.

At a press conference on Thursday, the Cabinet announced its "Bailout 4.0" (紓困4.0) package to provide relief to residents who have been affected by the recent outbreak and Level 3 restrictions. The NT$4.2 billion package includes low-interest loans, debt deferrals, NT$100,000 in compensation to families of people who die from COVID-19, and a NT$10,000 subsidy for workers who receive less than NT$24,000 per month in labor insurance salary for being unemployed.

In the field of education, it will offer subsidies to substitute teachers and part-time teachers. It will also subsidize high schools whose students' school-enterprise vocational training classes have been canceled, enabling the schools to provide relief to these students

It also said that 27,000 foreigners who have permanent residency status in Taiwan and have been affected by the economic slowdown brought on by the outbreak will be eligible for the same benefits as Taiwanese. The application process for these benefits and subsidies is the same as for Taiwanese.

A National Development Council representative who spoke to Taiwan News said that a number of government ministries are discussing ways to provide aid to foreign permanent residents who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. The Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Ministry of Labor (MOL) have included foreign permanent residents in their relief package plans.

In the case of MOL, foreign workers who have lost their job can apply to receive a portion of their monthly salary. In addition, it will offer foreigners who have lost their job because of the pandemic part-time positions, which are intended to be stopgap measures until more permanent employment can be obtained.

For teachers at cram schools and after-school care centers, the MOE is offering a one-time payment of NT$30,000 to compensate for lost salary and NT$10,000 for living expenses. Only foreigners who have obtained permanent residence in Taiwan are eligible for these subsidies.

Under the "Epidemic Prevention Subsidy for Families with Children" (孩童家庭防疫補貼) relief plan, families, including foreign permanent residents, with children in pre-school or elementary school, or who are special education students in junior high or high school, can receive a subsidy of NT$10,000 per child. Babies born before the end of the Level 3 alert and children under the age of two are also eligible.

In principle, applicants, be they Taiwanese or foreign, can only apply to receive one of these sets of subsidies (with the exception of child subsidies) and they will be paid as long as the age of the children fit into the designated parameters. To find out more information about the new relief package, call 1988.
relief package
relief fund
pandemic relief measures
pandemic relief
pandemic relief bill
permanent residents
unemployment pay
unemployment benefits

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan legislators approve new COVID relief package
Taiwan legislators approve new COVID relief package
2021/06/18 20:26
Taiwan to distribute relief checks on June 4
Taiwan to distribute relief checks on June 4
2021/06/03 20:42
Taiwan to launch NT$4.5 billion art and culture bailout
Taiwan to launch NT$4.5 billion art and culture bailout
2021/06/03 17:09
KMT suggests Taiwan government dole out NT$10,000 to citizens in cash relief
KMT suggests Taiwan government dole out NT$10,000 to citizens in cash relief
2021/06/02 18:18
Taiwan bus drivers hit hard by pandemic call for relief
Taiwan bus drivers hit hard by pandemic call for relief
2021/06/01 21:55

Updated : 2021-06-24 21:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake