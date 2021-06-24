Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Danish officials find virus among soccer fans

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/24 17:10
Poland's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny fails to make a save during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Sweden and Poland at Saint P...
Soccer fans react before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Russia and Denmark at the National Arena stadium in Copenhagen, Denma...

Poland's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny fails to make a save during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Sweden and Poland at Saint P...

Soccer fans react before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Russia and Denmark at the National Arena stadium in Copenhagen, Denma...

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

Danish health officials have urged soccer fans who attended the European Championship game between Denmark and Belgium on June 17 in Copenhagen to be checked for the coronavirus after they found at least three people who later tested positive for the delta variant.

The Danish health minister says about 4,000 people sat near those who have tested positive.

Denmark has reported 247 cases of the variant since April 2.

All those attending the final Euro 2020 game in Copenhagen on Monday must show valid documents that they are not infected with COVID-19 before they can enter Parken Stadium.

___

The first round of the European Championship is over and the first off day of the tournament has arrived.

Eight teams have been eliminated from Euro 2020 but 16 others are still in the mix and getting ready for the weekend.

Italy will face Austria in London and Wales will take on Denmark in Amsterdam on Saturday. Defending champion Portugal will face top-ranked Belgium in Seville and the Netherlands will play the Czech Republic in Budapest the following day.

It will be World Cup champion France against Switzerland in Bucharest and Spain against Croatia in Copenhagen on Monday. Then England will play Germany in London and Sweden will face Ukraine in Glasgow on Tuesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-24 18:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake