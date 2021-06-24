Alexa
Taipei wins Best Leisure Destination in Asia award

Fourth victory in as many years for Taiwan's capital in Global Traveler's annual roundup

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/24 16:54
The U.S. magazine Global Traveler reckons Taipei is the Best Leisure Destination in Asia. (Tourism Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's capital has won the Global Traveler magazine's Best Leisure Destination award.

The U.S-based, high-end magazine announced on June 9 its annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards winners in its Leisure Lifestyle Edition. According to the press release, the winning list was based on a survey conducted by Global Traveler for nearly six months starting Dec. 14, 2020.

In the category of International Best Adventure Destination, Taiwan ranked second place after India, CNA reported. Director of Taiwan's Tourism Bureau, MOTC in Los Angeles, Shih Jhao-huei (施照輝), said Taiwan deserved its award because of its rich natural resources for outdoor events.

Meanwhile, Taipei won Best Leisure Destination in Asia for the fourth consecutive year. "The posh restaurants, bars, and hotels in the capital show the unique charisma of metropolis," said Shih.

The celebration gala will be hosted at Kimpton Monaco in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 26.
Taipei
Best Adventure Destination
Best Leisure Destination
Asia

Updated : 2021-06-24 19:35 GMT+08:00

