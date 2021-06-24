Taiwan's vaccine scheduling system completed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cabinet Spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said on Thursday (June 24) the vaccination scheduling platform has been completed and will be launched once there are enough vaccine doses and after the Central Epidemic Command Center has approved vaccinations for those not in the 10 priority groups.

During a Cabinet press conference, Lo said that Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) had designed the system by referencing the real-name mask distribution system and the National Health Insurance Express App, CNA reported.

Regarding the vaccines purchased by Taiwan, Centers for Disease Control Director-General Chou Chi-hao (周志浩) said during the press conference that international vaccine supplies are currently insufficient and the global supply chain cannot meet the demand. It is therefore difficult to acquire shots, he said, adding that many countries, including those in the EU, have the same problem.

Lo pointed out that because so many countries have made large vaccine purchases, there are not enough doses to go around. Even though Taiwan pre-purchased doses last year, it still must wait for them to be delivered, he said.

The spokesperson said that the Taiwan government will continue to communicate with vaccine manufacturers and providers. He added that he hopes the jabs purchased by the country will arrive on time.