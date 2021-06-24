Alexa
Overseas foundations offer to help Taiwan buy 50 million COVID doses

Former Vice President Annette Lu made announcement, Presidential Office studying offer

  317
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/24 16:30
Former Vice President Annette Lu 

Former Vice President Annette Lu  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two overseas foundations have offered to help Taiwan acquire up to 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in a letter to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), former Vice President Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) said Thursday (June 24).

The World Harmony Foundation and the World Peace Prize Awarding Council reportedly said they could help Taiwan purchase between 30 million and 50 million Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses, CNA reported. The shots would come in their original packaging and be delivered within a short time with the quality assured, Lu said.

She added that the groups had been founded by late U.S. Congressmen Lester Wolff and Robert Leggett, two frequent visitors to Taiwan. In 2001, Lu received a world peace award and also served as honorary co-chairperson of the World Harmony Foundation.

Presidential Spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said the Presidential Office had not officially received the letter as yet but that it was aware of the offer. The Presidential Office had asked the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to monitor the matter and take appropriate action, the report said.

Private groups within Taiwan, including foundations and businesses, have tried to import vaccines, but a complicated application process and the refusal of some overseas vaccine makers to deal with non-governmental organizations have prevented them from getting any results so far.
