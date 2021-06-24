Alexa
Taiwanese warned not to put masks on pets

Animals wearing masks will increase risk of heat exhaustion

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/24 16:13
(New Taipei Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pet owners in Taiwan are being urged not to put masks or use sanitizers on their furkids to fend off COVID-19 amid an uptick in local infections.

According to the Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office of New Taipei, dogs take 30 to 40 breaths per minute normally, but the rate could spike to 200 or 400 times a minute when they pant heavily due to additional heat. Wearing a mask increases the risk of heatstroke or heat exhaustion for a canine.

Also, alcohol disinfection should be avoided for cats and dogs, as they could get alcohol poisoning, resulting in a damaged liver or even death, veterinarians warned.

Individuals are advised to use wet wipes to clean their pets after a walk. New Taipei residents can also visit the city’s 46 locations that provide pet sanitization services by using a spray that is not harmful to felines and canines.

The city has established pet inns offering accommodation for furry animals whose owners fall ill or are placed under quarantine due to COVID-19. For pet care needs during the pandemic, call the 24/7 hotline 02-29596353.
