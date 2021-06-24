AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

A masked Palestinian demonstrator holds a stone during clashes with Israeli security forces in front of the Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mos... A masked Palestinian demonstrator holds a stone during clashes with Israeli security forces in front of the Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Friday, June 18, 2021. Hundreds demonstrated after Friday prayers in response to a rally held by Jewish ultranationalists on Tuesday in which dozens had chanted "Death to Arabs" and "May your village burn." The Palestinians protested against insulting Islam's Prophet Muhammad, after online video showed some of the participants in the Tuesday march denigrating him. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)