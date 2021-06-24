Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

By The Associated Press , The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/24 14:29
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between June 17-23, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, where Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won a landslide victory in the country’s presidential election — a vote that both propelled the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position and saw the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Tensions also boiled over in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and The Associated Press saw Yemeni fighters backed by the Saudi-led coalition on the front lines near Marib, Yemen. The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief Photographer for Israel & the Palestinian Territories.

Updated : 2021-06-24 16:32 GMT+08:00

