Taiwan monitors impact of Chinese wind turbine project

Construction site for wind turbines located 13 km from Taiwan's Matsu Islands

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/24 14:59
Chinese offshore wind turbines (Alamy, Zhang Zhiwei photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Tsai Pi-ru (蔡壁如) has expressed concern the Chinese offshore wind turbines under construction 7 nautical miles (13 kilometers) south of the Matsu Islands will affect the wellbeing of Matsu residents and the local marine environment.

Tsai submitted an inquiry to the Cabinet, stating that China’s Funeng Strait Company will operate 30 Dongfang Electric Wind Power 10-megawatt wind turbines at the Changle offshore wind farm, Liberty Times reported. The site, she noted, is close to Matsu’s waters, and the turbines will affect the lives of local residents, fisheries, marine ecology, and even national security.

Tsai said she received complaints from Matsu residents and urged the Cabinet to address the issue, prevent illegal activities, and promote conservation. In response a Cabinet statement said the construction site is 7 nautical miles southwest of Matsu’s Dong Chu Island and lies outside Taiwan’s maritime borders.

It added that local resources should be jointly managed via a memorandum of understanding or tacit agreement — but no such arrangement currently exists.

In order to assess the impact of wind turbines, the Ocean Conservation Administration has subsidized Lienchiang County Government to handle the 2021 Lienchiang County Whale and Dolphin Sanctuary Project and the 2021 Lienchiang County Tern Protection Plan. This way, it is able to monitor environmental changes in the waters around Matsu.
