Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's local COVID outbreaks lead to increase in mobile payments

Mobile wallets most frequently used in convenience stores

  464
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/24 14:37
Woman paying by mobile phone in a store (Getty Images)

Woman paying by mobile phone in a store (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over 75 percent of consumers in Taiwan have increased their use of mobile payments as people go cash-free to reduce transmission risks during a surge in local COVID-19 cases, according to a Mastercard survey.

One out of every two consumers who have mobile wallets makes a mobile payment every day, and up to 77 percent take place at convenience stores, wrote CNA.

Also there is a trend for more elderly people to use mobile payments, with 30 percent of respondents aged 60 and above saying they will use contactless payments every day. In addition, around 40 percent of those surveyed will avoid places where mobile payments are not allowed.

Mobile wallets are used most often in convenience stores, supermarkets, wholesalers, e-commerce platforms, and delivery services. As for purchased items, foods, fresh produce and groceries, bills, coffee, and transportation, are those items for which mobile payments are most used.

The research, conducted between May 20-27, involved 1,000 respondents who have opted for cashless payments over the past three months. The respondents were aged between 20 and 65.
mobile payments
mobile wallets
cashless
contactless
Taiwan
COVID
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

AmCham announces 2021 Taiwan White Paper
AmCham announces 2021 Taiwan White Paper
2021/06/23 19:24
Taiwan CECC mulling opening up 'vaccine leftovers' to people over 30
Taiwan CECC mulling opening up 'vaccine leftovers' to people over 30
2021/06/23 19:01
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
2021/06/23 17:56
Taiwan issues many tickets in national parks amid pandemic
Taiwan issues many tickets in national parks amid pandemic
2021/06/23 17:46
Taiwan referendums in 2021 could be postponed due to COVID
Taiwan referendums in 2021 could be postponed due to COVID
2021/06/23 17:38

Updated : 2021-06-24 16:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths