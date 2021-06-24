Taiwan's local COVID outbreaks lead to increase in mobile payments

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over 75 percent of consumers in Taiwan have increased their use of mobile payments as people go cash-free to reduce transmission risks during a surge in local COVID-19 cases, according to a Mastercard survey.

One out of every two consumers who have mobile wallets makes a mobile payment every day, and up to 77 percent take place at convenience stores, wrote CNA.

Also there is a trend for more elderly people to use mobile payments, with 30 percent of respondents aged 60 and above saying they will use contactless payments every day. In addition, around 40 percent of those surveyed will avoid places where mobile payments are not allowed.

Mobile wallets are used most often in convenience stores, supermarkets, wholesalers, e-commerce platforms, and delivery services. As for purchased items, foods, fresh produce and groceries, bills, coffee, and transportation, are those items for which mobile payments are most used.

The research, conducted between May 20-27, involved 1,000 respondents who have opted for cashless payments over the past three months. The respondents were aged between 20 and 65.