Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (June 24) reported 129 new local COVID-19 cases, representing a 24 percent increase over the number of cases reported the previous day.

At a press briefing that afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 130 new coronavirus infections, including 129 local infections and one imported case. He also announced six deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 605.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 64 males and 65 females between the ages of five and 90, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from June 4-23. Of these cases, 54 were in New Taipei City, 35 in Taipei City, nine in Keelung City, seven in Taoyuan City, six each in Pingtung County and Kaohsiung City, five each in Miaoli County and Hsinchu County, and two in Nantou County.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of the 40 cases outside Taipei and New Taipei City, 38 were from known sources and two were from unknown sources. Related investigations are ongoing.