Taiwan inoculates two 16-year-old nursing students against COVID

Central Epidemic Command Center rules say 18 minimum age for AstraZeneca jabs

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/24 14:19
Two under-18s were vaccinated against COVID in Kaohsiung 

Two under-18s were vaccinated against COVID in Kaohsiung  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung City Government may impose fines after two 16-year-old nursing students were vaccinated against COVID-19 despite an age limit for inoculations, reports said Thursday (June 24).

The care home where the two had been working as interns put their names on a list of staff to be inoculated, CNA reported. According to instructions from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), people can only be vaccinated with AstraZeneca jabs if they are at least 18 years of age.

As a result of the incident, the city’s Department of Health said it was considering punitive action against the long-term care institution that listed the students. Staff at vaccination centers should also check the age of people showing up for jabs by taking a closer look at name lists and insurance cards, the department said.

Following the vaccinations on June 20, the two students had slight fevers for one day but were otherwise in good health, reports said.
