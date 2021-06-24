Alexa
Álvarez breaks late tie, Galaxy beat Whitecaps 2-1

By Associated Press
2021/06/24 13:06
Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Efrain Alvarez celebrates after scoring against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the second half during an MLS soccer match We...

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, rear, defends against Los Angeles Galaxy Chichartio (14) in the second half during an MLS soccer match ...

Los Angeles Galaxy Chichartio, right, battles with Vancouver Whitecaps defender Javain Brown, left, in the first half during an MLS soccer match Wedne...

Los Angeles Galaxy S. Coulibaly, rear, and Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) battle for the ball in the first half during an MLS soccer ...

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Efraín Álvarez scored in stoppage time to give the LA Galaxy a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday night.

Alvarez connected in the 93rd minute, scoring his second MLS goal just a minute after the Whitecaps’ Janio Bikel found the far post to tie it with his first MLS goal.

The Galaxy (6-3-0) have won four of their last six. Vancouver (2-6-1) has lost five straight.

Chicarito opened the scoring for the Galaxy in the 47th minute. He’s tied for the league lead with eight goals.

Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond came up with a late diving save off a headed attempt by Caio Alexandre seconds before time expired.

Updated : 2021-06-24 15:00 GMT+08:00

