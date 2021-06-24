Alexa
Ebobisse caps Timbers’ comeback in 2-2 draw with Dynamo

By Associated Press
2021/06/24 11:22
Houston Dynamo midfielder Matias Vera (22) walks off as Portland Timbers Jeremy Ebobisse, middle, and Jose van Rankin (2) celebrate the goal by Ebobis...
Houston Dynamo's Maximiliano Urruti (37) and Derrick Jones (21) look on as Maynor Figueroa (15) and Fafa Picault (10) celebrate a goal by Picault agai...
Portland Timbers forward Jeremy Ebobisse (17) blocks out Houston Dynamo defender Maynor Figueroa (15) as he brings the ball down during the first half...
Houston Dynamo midfielder Matias Vera, front, brings down the ball in front of Portland Timbers defender Bill Tuiloma, back during the first half of a...
Portland Timbers forward Jeremy Ebobisse, left, and Houston Dynamo defender Tim Parker, right, bring down the ball during the first half of an MLS soc...
Portland Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson, left, is pulled back by Houston Dynamo forward Maximiliano Urruti, right, as they chase the ball during t...
Houston Dynamo defender Adam Lundqvist (3) kicks through the block by Portland Timbers midfielder Marvin Loria (44) during the first half of an MLS so...
Portland Timbers' Diego Valeri, left, Dairon Asprilla, middle, and Jeremy Ebobisse, right, celebrate the goal by Asprilla during the second half of an...
Portland Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic (31) makes the save over Houston Dynamo defender Tim Parker (5) and defender Zac McGraw, right, during the se...
Houston Dynamo forward Maximiliano Urruti, left, kicks the ball into Portland Timbers defender Zac McGraw (85) during the second half of an MLS soccer...
Houston Dynamo's Maynor Figueroa (15) and Fafa Picault (10) both go for a header for a goal as Portland Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic, back, attempt...
Houston Dynamo defender Adam Lundqvist, left, and Portland Timbers midfielder Marvin Loria, right, battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS...

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored in stoppage time to give the Portland Timbers a 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night.

Ebobisse headed home a wide cross from Larrys Mabiala, capping the second-half comeback for the Timbers (4-4-1). It was the forward’s first goal of the season.

Dairon Asprilla pulled Portland within one in the 50th minute, gathering a lead pass from Claudio Bravo and placing a chip shot over the goalkeeper.

The Dynamo (3-3-4) opened the scoring in the 15th minute on Fafà Picault's close-range header. Tyler Pasher extended the Houston lead in the 33rd, curling home a right-footed shot from the top of the penalty area.

___

Updated : 2021-06-24 13:29 GMT+08:00

