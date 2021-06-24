Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Haakenson scores twice, Nashville rallies to bet Toronto 3-2

By Associated Press
2021/06/24 11:11
Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong, left, heads the ball away from Toronto FC defender Eriq Zavaleta, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer matc...
Toronto FC defender Eriq Zavaleta (3) and Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wedn...
Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar (10) and Toronto FC's Michael Bradley (4) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 23...
Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong, left, takes a shot past Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wedne...
Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong (17) and Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga (23) chase down the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wedn...

Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong, left, heads the ball away from Toronto FC defender Eriq Zavaleta, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer matc...

Toronto FC defender Eriq Zavaleta (3) and Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wedn...

Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar (10) and Toronto FC's Michael Bradley (4) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 23...

Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong, left, takes a shot past Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wedne...

Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong (17) and Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga (23) chase down the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wedn...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Haakenson scored his first two MLS goals late in Nashville's 3-2 comeback victory over Toronto FC on Wednesday night.

Haakenson tied it in the 83rd with a close-range finish after C.J. Sapong knocked down a header into the area. Haakenson gave Nashville (3-1-5) the lead in the second minute of stoppage time, finishing the Nashville break with a right-footed shot from 15 yards into the left corner.

Patrick Mullins gave Toronto (1-6-2) a 2-1 lead two minutes before Haakenson’s first goal, heading home Michael Bradley’s corner.

Jonathan Osorio punched home Auro’s well-placed cross in the 26th minute to open the scoring for Toronto.

Jack Maher tied it for Nashville in the 62nd minute with his first MLS goal, striking a right-footed volley to finish Hany Mukhtar’s corner.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-24 13:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths