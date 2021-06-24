Video shows family booted out of business class after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin

Ground crew; and passenger in party that booked 24 seats in business class. (YouTube, CM Chang screenshots) Ground crew; and passenger in party that booked 24 seats in business class. (YouTube, CM Chang screenshots)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A family of three was livid when told their seats had been moved to economy class after the entire section of the business class cabin was reserved by a Taiwanese shipping tycoon and airline director.

Since local COVID-19 cases started peaking in May there has been an exodus of wealthy Taiwanese flying to the U.S., where they can quickly obtain free vaccinations. This week, video surfaced on social media showing a family of three being told their seats were being moved to the second zone of business class after a "mysterious big customer" (神秘大戶) booked the entire business class cabin for himself.

The family was told on June 17, at the check-in counter, their seats would be downgraded. In a video of the incident, a family member can be heard shouting at a China Airlines employee and demanding that they be allowed to keep their seats, given that they had paid NT$600,000 for them in advance.



Business-class cabin. (China Airlines photo)

An aviation industry insider was quoted by China Times as saying that a business class seat on such a flight normally starts at NT$200,000, while a 24-seat package is nearly NT$5 million. However, when airlines sell such packages, "they will definitely give a discount."

China Airlines would not confirm the identity of the passenger due to privacy considerations but said that due to the pandemic, it does allow passengers to reserve entire seating areas or cabins. On Wednesday (June 23), Newtalk reported the "mystery" passenger was a shipping tycoon and airline executive.