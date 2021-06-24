Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Video shows family booted out of business class after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin

Airline executive and shipping magnate bought up entire 24-seat business class cabin

  470
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/24 13:03
Ground crew; and passenger in party that booked 24 seats in business class. (YouTube, CM Chang screenshots)

Ground crew; and passenger in party that booked 24 seats in business class. (YouTube, CM Chang screenshots)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A family of three was livid when told their seats had been moved to economy class after the entire section of the business class cabin was reserved by a Taiwanese shipping tycoon and airline director.

Since local COVID-19 cases started peaking in May there has been an exodus of wealthy Taiwanese flying to the U.S., where they can quickly obtain free vaccinations. This week, video surfaced on social media showing a family of three being told their seats were being moved to the second zone of business class after a "mysterious big customer" (神秘大戶) booked the entire business class cabin for himself.

The family was told on June 17, at the check-in counter, their seats would be downgraded. In a video of the incident, a family member can be heard shouting at a China Airlines employee and demanding that they be allowed to keep their seats, given that they had paid NT$600,000 for them in advance.

Video shows family booted out of business class after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Business-class cabin. (China Airlines photo)

An aviation industry insider was quoted by China Times as saying that a business class seat on such a flight normally starts at NT$200,000, while a 24-seat package is nearly NT$5 million. However, when airlines sell such packages, "they will definitely give a discount."

China Airlines would not confirm the identity of the passenger due to privacy considerations but said that due to the pandemic, it does allow passengers to reserve entire seating areas or cabins. On Wednesday (June 23), Newtalk reported the "mystery" passenger was a shipping tycoon and airline executive.
China Airlines
tycoon
rich Taiwanese
vaccine tourism

RELATED ARTICLES

Guam opening up to Taiwan's vaccine tourists
Guam opening up to Taiwan's vaccine tourists
2021/06/22 19:23
Taiwanese airline stocks rise on vaccination travel to US
Taiwanese airline stocks rise on vaccination travel to US
2021/06/03 16:12
Exodus: Thousands of Taiwanese flying to US to get vaccinated
Exodus: Thousands of Taiwanese flying to US to get vaccinated
2021/06/03 11:55
Taiwan premier says no need to raise COVID-19 alert level for now
Taiwan premier says no need to raise COVID-19 alert level for now
2021/05/14 09:30
Palau travel bubble not threatened: Taiwan Ministry of Transportation
Palau travel bubble not threatened: Taiwan Ministry of Transportation
2021/05/11 17:49

Updated : 2021-06-24 14:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths