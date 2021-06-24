Alexa
Taiwan’s Gogoro teams with Foxconn to make smartscooters

Partnership will also speed up expansion of Gogoro Network battery-swapping system

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/24 12:28
Gogoro Foxconn partnership (Gogoro image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Gogoro is teaming up with electronics manufacturer Foxconn to accelerate the Taiwanese smartscooter maker’s global expansion.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Wednesday (June 23) to create a strategic technology and manufacturing partnership, according to a press release. With Foxconn’s expertise, Gogoro will be able to scale manufacturing for its smartscooters and battery-swapping technologies.

The companies will work together on several projects, including smart batteries, vehicle engineering, and manufacturing. By taking advantage of Foxconn’s manufacturing capabilities, Gogoro will be able to focus on product design, tech development, branding, distribution, and customer service.

Gogoro recently signed a partnership with Hero MotoCorp in April to introduce its battery-swapping infrastructure (Gogoro Network) and electric scooters in India. This was followed by another partnership agreement in May with Chinese manufacturers DCJ and Yadea, enabling the two to use Gogoro’s swappable batteries.

With around 400,000 Gogoro riders and 2,045 battery-swapping stations around Taiwan, the Gogoro Network handles around 270,000 battery swaps a day and to date has handled almost 200 million in total.
