10-man Montreal holds off D.C. United for 0-0 tie

CF Montreal defender Mustafa Kizza (12) heads the ball against D.C. United defender Julian Gressel, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the first half of... CF Montreal defender Mustafa Kizza (12) heads the ball against D.C. United defender Julian Gressel, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

D.C. United midfielder Russell Canouse (6) and CF Montreal midfielder Ahmed Hamdi collide, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the first half of an MLS s... D.C. United midfielder Russell Canouse (6) and CF Montreal midfielder Ahmed Hamdi collide, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

CF Montreal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic (8) and D.C. United forward Adrien Perez (16) battle for the ball, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the firs... CF Montreal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic (8) and D.C. United forward Adrien Perez (16) battle for the ball, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

D.C. United defender Brendan Hines-Ike (4) and CF Montreal forward Bjorn Johnsen battle for the ball, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the first half ... D.C. United defender Brendan Hines-Ike (4) and CF Montreal forward Bjorn Johnsen battle for the ball, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

CF Montreal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic, left, and D.C. United defender Donovan Pines battle for the ball, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the firs... CF Montreal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic, left, and D.C. United defender Donovan Pines battle for the ball, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

D.C. United midfielder Kevin Paredes (30) and CF Montreal defender Zachary Brault-Guillard battle for the ball, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the f... D.C. United midfielder Kevin Paredes (30) and CF Montreal defender Zachary Brault-Guillard battle for the ball, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Clément Diop had five saves for his third shutout of the season and 10-man Montreal held on for a scoreless draw with D.C United on Wednesday night.

Montreal (3-3-3) went down a man when defender Zorhan Bassong was sent off in the 45th minute, receiving his second yellow card for a hand ball near midfield that halted a D.C. counter.

Bill Hamid had one save to earn his third shutout in as many starts this season for United (4-5-1).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports