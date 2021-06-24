Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

10-man Montreal holds off D.C. United for 0-0 tie

By Associated Press
2021/06/24 10:32
D.C. United midfielder Kevin Paredes (30) and CF Montreal defender Zachary Brault-Guillard battle for the ball, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the f...
CF Montreal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic, left, and D.C. United defender Donovan Pines battle for the ball, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the firs...
D.C. United defender Brendan Hines-Ike (4) and CF Montreal forward Bjorn Johnsen battle for the ball, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the first half ...
CF Montreal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic (8) and D.C. United forward Adrien Perez (16) battle for the ball, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the firs...
D.C. United midfielder Russell Canouse (6) and CF Montreal midfielder Ahmed Hamdi collide, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the first half of an MLS s...
CF Montreal defender Mustafa Kizza (12) heads the ball against D.C. United defender Julian Gressel, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the first half of...

D.C. United midfielder Kevin Paredes (30) and CF Montreal defender Zachary Brault-Guillard battle for the ball, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the f...

CF Montreal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic, left, and D.C. United defender Donovan Pines battle for the ball, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the firs...

D.C. United defender Brendan Hines-Ike (4) and CF Montreal forward Bjorn Johnsen battle for the ball, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the first half ...

CF Montreal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic (8) and D.C. United forward Adrien Perez (16) battle for the ball, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the firs...

D.C. United midfielder Russell Canouse (6) and CF Montreal midfielder Ahmed Hamdi collide, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the first half of an MLS s...

CF Montreal defender Mustafa Kizza (12) heads the ball against D.C. United defender Julian Gressel, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the first half of...

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Clément Diop had five saves for his third shutout of the season and 10-man Montreal held on for a scoreless draw with D.C United on Wednesday night.

Montreal (3-3-3) went down a man when defender Zorhan Bassong was sent off in the 45th minute, receiving his second yellow card for a hand ball near midfield that halted a D.C. counter.

Bill Hamid had one save to earn his third shutout in as many starts this season for United (4-5-1).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-24 11:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths