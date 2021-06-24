Ray helps Blue Jays win 4th straight by beating Marlins 3-1

MLB umpire Laz Diaz checks the glove of Miami Marlins relief pitcher Adam Cimber (90) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto B... MLB umpire Laz Diaz checks the glove of Miami Marlins relief pitcher Adam Cimber (90) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) throws to first base on a hit by Miami Marlins' Starling Marte during the ninth inning of a baseball game... Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) throws to first base on a hit by Miami Marlins' Starling Marte during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Miami. The Blue Jays defeated the Marlins 2-1. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Marcus Semien, left, catches the ball as Miami Marlins' Starling Marte, right, is late stealing second base during the nin... Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Marcus Semien, left, catches the ball as Miami Marlins' Starling Marte, right, is late stealing second base during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Miami. The Blue Jays defeated the Marlins 2-1.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Rogers throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Wednesday, June 23, 2021... Miami Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Rogers throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez hits a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in ... Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez hits a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Miami. The hit allowed the first run of the game. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Robbie Ray aims a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, June 23, ... Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Robbie Ray aims a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI (AP) — Robbie Ray allowed one run in six innings, and three relievers completed a five-hitter as the Toronto Blue Jays earned their fourth victory in a row, beating the Miami Marlins 3-1 Wednesday night to complete a two-game sweep.

Ray (5-3) struck out six to increase his season total to 103 in 79 2/3 innings. Jordan Romano pitched around a leadoff double in the ninth for his fifth save in six chances and second in two nights.

Bo Bichette had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for the Blue Jays, who improved to 13-2 in interleague play, including 4-0 against Miami.

Starling Marte hit his sixth homer in the sixth for the Marlins. They've been outscored 7-2 in their past three games, all losses.

Trevor Rogers (7-4) went five innings and gave up three runs, the most he has allowed since May 2, raising his ERA to 2.08. The left-hander struck out six and became the first Marlins rookie to fan 100 batters in his first 15 games of a season.

The Blue Jays scored twice in the first. Teoscar Hernández hit an RBI double, and George Springer's grounder brought home another run.

Bichette singled home a run in the fifth to make it 3-0.

REVERSALS

First base umpire Ryan Wills had two calls overturned by replay in the first inning. Each time he ruled the batter beat out a grounder to the first baseman, with the pitcher late covering the base. Each time, replay determined the batter was out.

Wills also had a safe call reversed in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: LHP Steven Matz (COVID-related) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: They begin a 10-game, 11-day homestand in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday, when LHP Anthony Kay (0-2, 6.43) is scheduled to start against Baltimore.

Marlins: They begin a four-game series Thursday at home against Washington, with RHP Cody Poteet (2-2, 3.90) scheduled to start.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Steve_Wine