Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bellinger returns to Dodgers, who try to avoid being swept

By Associated Press
2021/06/24 09:58
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, center, is taken out of the game by manager Dave Roberts during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the T...

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, center, is taken out of the game by manager Dave Roberts during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the T...

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated outfielder Cody Bellinger from the 10-day injured list on Wednesday before playing the finale of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.

Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP, started in center field and batted cleanup as the Dodgers tried to avoid being swept.

Bellinger missed seven games with tightness in his left hamstring during his second stint on the IL this season. He missed 46 games after suffering a hairline fracture in his left leg on April 5.

He is hitting .226 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 16 games.

To make room, the Dodgers optioned infielder Andy Burns to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-24 11:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths