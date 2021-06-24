Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

USITC says tires from Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam hurt U.S. industry

By REUTERS
2021/06/24 11:30
Car tires (Stephen Flanders photo)

Car tires (Stephen Flanders photo)

Passenger vehicle and light truck tires from South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, and subsidized passenger vehicle and light truck tires from Vietnam hurt U.S. industry, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

"The commission made affirmative determinations with respect to its antidumping duty investigations concerning imports of these products from Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, and its countervailing duty investigation concerning imports of these products from Vietnam," it said in a statement.

"The Commission further made a finding of negligibility and voted to terminate the antidumping duty investigation concerning imports of these products from Vietnam."
tire industry
Taiwan
South Korea
Thailand
U.S. tires
U.S. International Trade Commission

RELATED ARTICLES

AmCham announces 2021 Taiwan White Paper
AmCham announces 2021 Taiwan White Paper
2021/06/23 19:24
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
2021/06/23 17:56
Taiwan issues many tickets in national parks amid pandemic
Taiwan issues many tickets in national parks amid pandemic
2021/06/23 17:46
Taiwan referendums in 2021 could be postponed due to COVID
Taiwan referendums in 2021 could be postponed due to COVID
2021/06/23 17:38
Taiwan's I-Mei donates signature snacks to Lithuania after vaccine aid
Taiwan's I-Mei donates signature snacks to Lithuania after vaccine aid
2021/06/23 15:21

Updated : 2021-06-24 11:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths