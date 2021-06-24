Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Revolution beat Red Bulls 3-2 for 5th straight win

By Associated Press
2021/06/24 09:23
Revolution beat Red Bulls 3-2 for 5th straight win

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tajon Buchanan and DeJuan Jones scored six minutes apart in the first half, Carles Gil had three assists and the New England Revolution held off the New York Red Bulls 3-2 on Wednesday night.

New England (7-1-2) won its fifth consecutive match. New York (4-5-0) had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Buchanan opened the scoring in the 26th minute, and Jones cut back his defender to send a shot inside the near post for a 2-0 lead.

Gustavo Bou made it 3-0 on a breakaway in the 51st. Gil cleared a corner kick and Bou outraced two defenders from midfield to get into the box and score with the outside of his foot.

New York made it 3-1 in the 53rd when Fábio chested a cross to the penalty spot and Patryk Klimala slotted it inside the far post for his first MLS goal. Andrés Reyes sent home a loose ball, following a corner kick, in the 80th.

The visiting team in the series has won just twice over the past 14 seasons in league play.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-24 11:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths