Union extend unbeaten streak to 7, beating Crew 1-0

By Associated Press
2021/06/24 09:40
Philadelphia Union's Jamiro Monteiro. center, leaps as he celebrates his goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew, ...
Philadelphia Union's Andre Blake directs his team during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in...
Columbus Crew's Alexandru Matan, left, makes his move against Philadelphia Union's Olivier Mbaizo, left during the first half of an MLS soccer match, ...
Philadelphia Union's Jack Elliott. right gets the ball past Columbus Crew's Gyasi Zerdes, left during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday...

Philadelphia Union's Jamiro Monteiro. center, leaps as he celebrates his goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew, ...

Philadelphia Union's Andre Blake directs his team during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in...

Columbus Crew's Alexandru Matan, left, makes his move against Philadelphia Union's Olivier Mbaizo, left during the first half of an MLS soccer match, ...

Philadelphia Union's Jack Elliott. right gets the ball past Columbus Crew's Gyasi Zerdes, left during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday...

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jamiro Monteiro scored in the 24th minute and the Philadelphia Union extended their unbeaten streak to seven games with a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night.

The Crew’s Vito Wormgoor attempted to clear Olivier Mbaizo’s cross with a header, but Monteiro chest trapped it at the top of the penalty area and finished a left-footed strike into the center of the goal for his second goal of the season.

The Union (5-2-3) have won four of five to move into a tie with Orlando City for second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Andre Blake preserved his sixth shutout of the season with a save of Marlon Hairston’s shot in the 82nd minute.

The Crew dropped to 4-3-2.

