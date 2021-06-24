Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Philadelphia 1, Columbus 0

By Associated Press
2021/06/24 09:49
Philadelphia 1, Columbus 0

Columbus 0 0 0
Philadelphia 1 0 1

First Half_1, Philadelphia, Monteiro, 2 (Przybylko), 24th minute.

Second Half_None.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese.

Yellow Cards_Matan, Columbus, 43rd; Wormgoor, Columbus, 51st; Real, Philadelphia, 74th; Flach, Philadelphia, 84th.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Jose Da Silva, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Jonathan Bilinski.

___

Lineups

Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Vito Wormgoor; Derrick Etienne (Isaiah Parente, 76th), Liam Fraser (Waylon Francis, 76th), Alexandru Matan (Milton Valenzuela, 61st), Kevin Molino (Lucas Zelarrayan, 46th), Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos; Gyasi Zardes.

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo (Alvas Powell, 90th+4), Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya (Quinn Sullivan, 79th), Leon Maximilian Flach, Jack McGlynn (Matt Real, 58th), Jamiro Monteiro; Cory Burke (Sergio Santos, 58th), Kacper Przybylko.

Updated : 2021-06-24 11:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths