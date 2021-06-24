Philadelphia 1, Columbus 0

|Columbus
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Philadelphia, Monteiro, 2 (Przybylko), 24th minute.
Second Half_None.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_None.
Penalty kicks_None.
Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese.
Yellow Cards_Matan, Columbus, 43rd; Wormgoor, Columbus, 51st; Real, Philadelphia, 74th; Flach, Philadelphia, 84th.
Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Jose Da Silva, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Jonathan Bilinski.
___
Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Vito Wormgoor; Derrick Etienne (Isaiah Parente, 76th), Liam Fraser (Waylon Francis, 76th), Alexandru Matan (Milton Valenzuela, 61st), Kevin Molino (Lucas Zelarrayan, 46th), Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos; Gyasi Zardes.
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo (Alvas Powell, 90th+4), Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya (Quinn Sullivan, 79th), Leon Maximilian Flach, Jack McGlynn (Matt Real, 58th), Jamiro Monteiro; Cory Burke (Sergio Santos, 58th), Kacper Przybylko.