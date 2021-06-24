Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

K-pop star Chou Tzu-yu donates 50 respirators to Taiwan

Chou fulfills birthday wish to help Taiwan by donating 50 PAPRs

  137
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/24 11:24
Chou Tzu-yu (left), medical staff holding PAPRs (right). (Instagram, Chou Tzu-yu photo; Facebook, Jia Yong-jie photo)

Chou Tzu-yu (left), medical staff holding PAPRs (right). (Instagram, Chou Tzu-yu photo; Facebook, Jia Yong-jie photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chou Tzu-yu (周子瑜), the Taiwanese member of the K-pop girl group Twice, on her birthday donated 50 respirators to help treat COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Taiwan.

After leading a drive to acquire 330 high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) machines, Jia Yong-jie (賈永婕), a Taiwanese TV show host and model, announced Wednesday (June 23) that she had just obtained 176 powered air-purifying respirators (PAPR). She said that Chou was the largest contributor.

Jia explained that Chou had contacted her on June 14 as she was celebrating her 22nd birthday. Chou expressed that her birthday wish was that she could do something to help Taiwan battle the pandemic.

According to Jia, Chou then pledged to donate 50 PAPRs. Jia found Chou's gesture to be "heartwarming" and said that her two daughters had described Chou as "a real goddess."

In addition to Jia's own donation of 46 respirators, a dozen other celebrities also purchased machines, including Dee Hsu (徐熙娣), who gifted 20. After acquiring over 176 PAPRs, Jia wrote: "Thank you, and I invite everyone to dinner after the pandemic is over."

Jia said the drive started when she learned on June 19 that front-line medical staff were short of PAPRs. She immediately leaped into action and spent NT$1.288 million (US$46,000) on the 46 units a manufacturer had in stock in Taiwan.

She stated that the rest of the respirators donated by her celebrity friends were acquired from abroad. She closed by thanking her "god teammates" for helping with the acquisitions and keeping her from spending her entire fortune and "having to eat dirt."
Chou Tzu-yu
TWICE
PAPR
Jia Yong-jie
K-pop star

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese celebrity receives phone call from president after helping medical workers
Taiwanese celebrity receives phone call from president after helping medical workers
2021/06/17 17:27
Entertainer donates 330 oxygen-supplying machines to Taiwan hospitals
Entertainer donates 330 oxygen-supplying machines to Taiwan hospitals
2021/06/14 13:08
Taiwan mulls new health insurance policy for citizens living overseas
Taiwan mulls new health insurance policy for citizens living overseas
2020/09/19 16:59
K-pop star Chou Tzu-yu returns to S. Korea after Taiwan quarantine
K-pop star Chou Tzu-yu returns to S. Korea after Taiwan quarantine
2020/03/19 12:00
K-pop star Chou Tzu-yu quarantined in Taiwan after returning from S. Korea
K-pop star Chou Tzu-yu quarantined in Taiwan after returning from S. Korea
2020/03/09 11:28

Updated : 2021-06-24 11:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths