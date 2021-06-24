Alexa
Man shot, killed by police serving warrant in South Carolina

By Associated Press
2021/06/24 07:02
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A man was shot and killed by at least one deputy in South Carolina on Wednesday as officers were trying to arrest him for serious charges, the Greenville County sheriff said.

The man was hiding from deputies and federal marshals and attacked them when he was found inside the home north of Greenville, Sheriff Hobart Lewis said.

No one else was hurt, Lewis said.

“They went in and searched the residence, the guy was hiding in the back. He tried to fight them. he pulled a firearm and the shooting took place," Lewis said at a news conference near the scene.

Lewis said he would not provide details of the crimes the man was wanted for until the coroner's office released his name. “These were very, very, very serious charges against him,” the sheriff said.

The deputies have been placed on paid leave as the State Law Enforcement Division investigates the shooting.

“This guy was obviously not ready to go to jail," the sheriff said.

Updated : 2021-06-24 08:50 GMT+08:00

