Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

England beats Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to open Twenty20 series

By Associated Press
2021/06/24 06:07
England's Jos Buttler smiles as he walks off the pitch after England won the T20 international cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Cardiff,...
England's Jos Buttler hits the winning run during the T20 international cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Cardiff, Wales, Wednesday, June...
England's Jos Buttler celebrates and acknowledges the congratulations of the Sri Lankan team after England won the T20 international cricket match bet...
England's Dawid Malan, is clean bowled bu Sri Lanka's Isuru Udana, during the T20 international cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Cardiff...
England's Jos Buttler hits 4 runs o9ff the bowling of Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya, during the T20 international cricket match between England and Sri ...

England's Jos Buttler smiles as he walks off the pitch after England won the T20 international cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Cardiff,...

England's Jos Buttler hits the winning run during the T20 international cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Cardiff, Wales, Wednesday, June...

England's Jos Buttler celebrates and acknowledges the congratulations of the Sri Lankan team after England won the T20 international cricket match bet...

England's Dawid Malan, is clean bowled bu Sri Lanka's Isuru Udana, during the T20 international cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Cardiff...

England's Jos Buttler hits 4 runs o9ff the bowling of Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya, during the T20 international cricket match between England and Sri ...

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — England eased to an eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka to open their Twenty20 series on Wednesday in Cardiff.

Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 68 led the way at Sophia Gardens as England reached its target of 130 with 17 balls to spare.

Sri Lanka was limited to 129-7 after winning the toss as Adil Rashid and Sam Curran each claimed two wickets. Dasun Shanaka led the visitors with 50.

Jason Roy and Buttler then combined for an opening 80 before Roy was caught by Danushka Gunathilaka for 36 in the 10th over.

Buttler continued to hammer away and reached 50 two overs later before Dawid Malan was bowled for 7 by Isuru Udana to leave England 112-2.

Buttler and Jonny Bairstow, who finished unbeaten for 13, then powered England to its target.

The three-match series continues at Sophia Gardens on Thursday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-24 07:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths