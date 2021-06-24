Alexa
Arkansas deputy fatally shoots teen during traffic stop

By Associated Press
2021/06/24 06:01
CABOT, Arkansas (AP) — An Arkansas sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a 17-year-old male during a traffic stop early Wednesday, but authorities aren’t saying what led to the fatal shooting.

The Lonoke County Sheriff's Office said it has turned the investigation of the shooting that occurred at about 3 a.m. over to Arkansas State Police. State police say the circumstances of the traffic stop and what led to the deputy to fire his gun at Hunter Britain "will be documented in the investigation.”

Britain was driving the truck that was stopped by the deputy, state police said.

The shooting occurred outside an auto repair shop along Arkansas Highway 89 south of Cabot, state police said. Cabot, a city of about 26,000 people, is located about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

State police said Britain was from McRae, a city of about 700 located about 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) northeast of Cabot.

Britain was transported to a North Little Rock hospital, where he later died.

Updated : 2021-06-24 07:22 GMT+08:00

