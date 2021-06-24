Ronaldo scores 2 to reach 109 goals, Portugal advances

France's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side's first goal from the penalty spot during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match bet... France's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side's first goal from the penalty spot during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Franck Fife, Pool photo via AP)

Portugal's goalkeeper Rui Patricio (1) looks back as a penalty kick by France's Karim Benzema goes into the net for a goal the Euro 2020 soccer champi... Portugal's goalkeeper Rui Patricio (1) looks back as a penalty kick by France's Karim Benzema goes into the net for a goal the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh, Pool)

Portugal's Danilo Pereira lies on the pitch after a collision with France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, left, during the Euro 2020 soccer championship gro... Portugal's Danilo Pereira lies on the pitch after a collision with France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, left, during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic,Pool)

Portugal's Danilo Pereira, right, and France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris collide as they compete for the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship gr... Portugal's Danilo Pereira, right, and France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris collide as they compete for the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic,Pool)

Portugal's Danilo Pereira receives treatment following collision with France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F... Portugal's Danilo Pereira receives treatment following collision with France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic,Pool)

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F mat... Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic,Pool)

France's Karim Benzema scores his side's first Goa; from the penalty spot during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and ... France's Karim Benzema scores his side's first Goa; from the penalty spot during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Franck Fife, Pool photo via AP)

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and... Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Franck Fife, Pool photo via AP)

France's Karim Benzema celebrates with Antoine Griezmann, left,after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F m... France's Karim Benzema celebrates with Antoine Griezmann, left,after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Franck Fife, Pool photo via AP)

France's Karim Benzema, right, kicks the ball past Portugal's goalkeeper Rui Patricio to score his team's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer cham... France's Karim Benzema, right, kicks the ball past Portugal's goalkeeper Rui Patricio to score his team's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic,Pool)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties to tie the overall men’s scoring record with 109 goals and Portugal advanced to the round of 16 at the European Championship after a 2-2 draw with France on Wednesday.

Ronaldo's tournament-leading fourth and fifth goals moved him level with former Iran striker Ali Daei at 109, while also extending his overall tournament record to 14.

Karim Benzema scored both of France's goals, his first ever at the tournament after failing to find the target at Euro 2008 and 2012.

Defending champion Portugal finished in third place in the group, one spot behind Germany. France, which had already qualified, was first.

Ronaldo scored the opening goal in the 31st minute and then equalized from the spot in the 60th after Benzema put World Cup champion France ahead 2-1 shortly after halftime from Paul Pogba’s pass.

Benzema also scored a penalty in first-half injury time after Kylian Mbappe was fouled. It was Benzema’s first international goal in nearly six years after losing his place in the team following a fallout with coach Didier Deschamps.

Pogba almost scored a winner for France midway through the second half, but Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio made a superb one-handed save to tip his curling shot off the crossbar and then saved Antoine Griezmann’s follow up shot.

France will face Switzerland in the next round and Portugal will take on Belgium.

The 36-year-old Ronaldo’s historic run began 17 years ago when he scored his first goal for Portugal in a 2-1 loss to Greece during the group stage at Euro 2004.

Before Wednesday, he had never previously scored against France.

He put that right, but only after teammate Danilo had received treatment on the field after France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris misread a free kick and punched Danilo’s face.

Lloris was shown a yellow card by Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, who then immediately signaled for medical assistance and awarded a penalty.

Danilo’s legs were writhing for a few seconds as he received treatment from medics.

France was given a penalty just before halftime after Nelson Semedo cut across Mbappe as he was running to meet another pass from Pogba. The decision stood following a quick video review.

Benzema had missed his previous penalty for Les Bleus on his international comeback in a friendly against against Wales earlier this month. He didn't mis this time.

Ronaldo went to shake Benzema's hand and even put his arm around him as they walked off smiling at halftime. They then swapped jerseys as they walked down the tunnel.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports