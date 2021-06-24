How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks drifted to a mixed finish on Wall Street Wednesday, after tentative gains earlier in the day brought the S&P 500 back near a record high.

The benchmark index fell, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq and a measure of small-company stocks rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped.

The market is stuck in a holding pattern as nervousness washes out of the market following last week’s jolt by the Federal Reserve, which said it could raise rates by 2023, earlier than previously expected.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.60 points, or 0.1%, to 4,241.84.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 71.34 points, or 0.2%, to 33,874.24.

The Nasdaq rose 18.46 points, or 0.1%, to 14,271.73.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.52 points, or 0.3%, to 2,303.47.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 75.39 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is up 584.16 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 241.36 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 65.72 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 485.77 points, or 12.9%.

The Dow is up 3,267.76 points, or 10.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,383.45 points, or 10.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 328.61 points, or 16.6%.