Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/24 04:29
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks drifted to a mixed finish on Wall Street Wednesday, after tentative gains earlier in the day brought the S&P 500 back near a record high.

The benchmark index fell, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq and a measure of small-company stocks rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped.

The market is stuck in a holding pattern as nervousness washes out of the market following last week’s jolt by the Federal Reserve, which said it could raise rates by 2023, earlier than previously expected.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.60 points, or 0.1%, to 4,241.84.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 71.34 points, or 0.2%, to 33,874.24.

The Nasdaq rose 18.46 points, or 0.1%, to 14,271.73.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.52 points, or 0.3%, to 2,303.47.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 75.39 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is up 584.16 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 241.36 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 65.72 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 485.77 points, or 12.9%.

The Dow is up 3,267.76 points, or 10.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,383.45 points, or 10.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 328.61 points, or 16.6%.

Updated : 2021-06-24 07:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths